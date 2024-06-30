Skip to Content
News

UK’s landmark postwar elections: When Thatcher became the first female prime minister in 1979

By
Published 12:13 AM

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s upcoming general election is widely expected to lead to a change of government for the first time in 14 years. Many analysts believe it will be one of the country’s most consequential elections since the end of World War II. One significant election was the one in May 1979, which saw Margaret Thatcher become the country’s first female prime minister on a radical Conservative economic agenda. She won a sizeable majority in the election and stayed in power for more than 11 years.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content