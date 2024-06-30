Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?

Four current members of the National Hockey League charged with sexual assault in Canada will become free agents after not receiving qualifying offers from their respective teams. Carter Hart was under contract with Philadelphia, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with New Jersey and Dillon Dube with Calgary when they were charged in connection with an incident that occurred in London, Ontario, in 2018 after they were teammates on Canada’s world junior team. A trial date has still not been set for those four and former NHL player Alex Formenton.

