Outside the RNC, small Milwaukee businesses and their regulars tried to salvage a sluggish week

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention didn’t deliver an overwhelming victory to some small businesses in downtown Milwaukee. There had been earlier promises of an economic boost, but some bars, convenience stores and restaurants along the edge of the secure zone sat largely empty this week. The owner of a liquor store near a checkpoint says foot traffic plummeted after metal fencing was installed outside his business about a week before the RNC’s opening day. He says his storefront essentially became invisible behind the fencing, even on Thursday night when his regular customers tried to help by throwing a party outside the store.

