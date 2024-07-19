Sundance Film Festival narrows down host cities — from Louisville to Santa Fe — for future years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Sundance Institute announced six finalists in its search for a new host location for the prolific film festival Friday. The Sundance Institute on Friday announced six finalists in its search for a new host location for the influential film festival. cities are one of the six options for future festivals. The other five finalists are Atlanta; Cincinnati; Boulder, Colorado; Louisville, Kentucky and Santa Fe, New Mexico. The festival has been a launching pad for numerous Oscar contenders and the careers of directors Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan and more. A final decision on the future Sundance host city is expected in early 2025.

