The Olympics are coming to the capital of fashion. Expect uniforms befitting a Paris runway

PARIS (AP) — Sure, they call it the City of Light. But Paris is also the City of Fashion. So it’s no surprise that designers across the globe are busy getting their national team uniforms ready for their unique Olympic spotlight. The list of fashion labels joining up with Olympic committees to display their wares goes from industry giants like Ralph Lauren for Team USA and Emporio Armani for Italy to small, indie labels seeking to increase brand recognition and show off their national cultures, while emphasizing features like sustainability and adaptability. Designer Stella Jean says she knows she has only seconds of the world’s attention during the opening ceremony to make a lasting impression of her native Haiti.

