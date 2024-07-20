A French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer, suspected of targeting Olympic torch, sentenced to 2 years

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a French alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer was sentenced to two years in prison after making threats online and was suspected of wanting to target the Olympic torch relay. The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement Saturday the 19-year-old man was convicted after a swift trial overnight Friday on charges of sharing bomb-making instructions on social media, posts inciting hate and death threats as well as posts with personal information that put people at risk. Prosecutors said he ran a group titled “French Aryan division” on Telegram. After his arrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect had “a willingness to intervene during a stage, evidently, of the torch relay.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.