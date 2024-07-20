Hernández and Smith rally Dodgers past Red Sox 7-6 in 11 innings

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith singled with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th inning to drive in Kiké Hernández as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Smith lined a base hit to center field off Greg Weissert (2-2) to give the Dodgers the victory. Hernández was the automatic runner at second base to begin the 11th. He advanced to third on pinch-hitter Cavan Biggio’s sacrifice bunt. Chris Taylor walked and Shohei Ohtani was intentionally walked to set the stage for Smith.

Hernández, who entered in the seventh, kept the Dodgers alive twice. He tied it at 4 in the ninth with a solo homer to left-center off former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Hernández then evened it 6-all in the 10th with a base hit up the middle to drive in Andy Pages, whose one-out double brought home automatic runner Freddie Freeman.

Blake Treinen (3-2) got the win by retiring Boston in order in the 11th.

Tyler O’Neill hit a pair of two-run homers for the Red Sox, who had won six straight games decided by one run.

With Jarren Duran as the automatic runner in the 10th, O’Neill’s two-run shot off Evan Phillips leading off the inning gave the Red Sox designated hitter his third multi-homer game of the season.

O’Neill gave Boston a 4-3 lead in the seventh with a two-run drive into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field. It was the fifth time in his seven-year career he had at least four RBIs in a game.

Duran drove in the other two Red Sox runs in the fifth with a double off the wall in right-center.

Bryan Bello allowed three runs on five hits and struck out seven in six innings. It was the seventh straight game a Boston starter went at least six innings, its longest streak since an eight-game run in 2018.

Gavin Lux also homered for Los Angeles with a solo shot just over the fence in right-center in the second.

Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski didn’t allow a run in 4 1/3 innings and struck out five.

WEB GEM

O’Neill’s homer ended up negating a great play by James Outman. The Dodgers’ center fielder made a leaping catch of Rob Refsnyder’s line drive and held onto the ball while crashing into the wall for the first out in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Vaughn Grissom (right hamstring) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester.

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (lower back tightness) is on track to come off the injured list on Thursday and start the series finale against San Francisco.

UP NEXT

Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA) takes the mound in the series finale. Los Angeles will go with LHP James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA).

