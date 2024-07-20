Horschel leads British Open on wild day of rain and big numbers at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Billy Horschel leads a British Open that featured some of the hardest conditions players can remember. He shot a 69 in a steady rain and a wind that kept the world’s best players from reaching some greens on the back nine. Horschel has a one-shot lead over six players. The list includes PGA champion Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose. It also features Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns. They started 10 shots out of the lead and played the majority of their rounds before the nasty weather arrived. Each shot 65. Scottie Scheffler was two back. Shane Lowry shot 77.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.