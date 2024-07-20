Plane crash near Ohio airport kills 3; federal authorities investigating

VIENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that the twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pilot and two passengers were killed. Anthony Trevena is executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority. Trevena told WKBN-TV that the crash came after an airplane not associated with the air reserve station at the airport came in for an unscheduled emergency landing. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

