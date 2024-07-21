A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom’s pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Another baby tree kangaroo can be seen at the Bronx Zoo after months of hiding in its mother’s pouch. New York zoo officials say the Matschie’s tree kangaroo was born in December, but just started poking its head out in public. They say it’s typical for this small, tree-dwelling kangaroo species to spend about 7 months in the pouch. The joeys are about the size of a human thumb when born. Adult tree kangaroos grow up to 30 inches. The species is endangered in the wild, and the Bronx Zoo says the birth is significant to keep up the tree kangaroo’s genetic diversity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.