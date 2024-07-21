A Lebanese photojournalist, wounded in Israeli strike, carries Olympic torch to honor journalists

VINCENNES, France (AP) — A Lebanese photojournalist who was severely wounded during an Israeli strike on south Lebanon has carried the Olympic torch in Paris to honor journalists wounded and killed in the field. The torch relay is part of celebrations in which about 10,000 people from various walks of life were chosen to carry the flame across France before the Games opening ceremony on July 26. Christina Assi, of Agence France-Presse, was among six journalists struck by Israeli shelling on Oct. 13 2023 while reporting on the ongoing conflict between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Israeli military. She was severely wounded and had part of her right leg amputated.

