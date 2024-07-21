Anti-whaling campaigner arrested in Greenland and police say he may be extradited to Japan

BERLIN (AP) — Greenland police have arrested a prominent environmental activist and anti-whaling campaigner on an international arrest warrant issued by Japan. Police said they arrested Paul Watson when his ship docked in Greenland’s capital Nuuk on Sunday morning. They said Watson will be brought before a district court with a request to detain him until a decision is made on whether to extradite him to Japan. Watson is a Canadian-American citizen and he’s a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. Watson’s direct action tactics include high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels. They have featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.” Japan has accused Watson and Sea Shepherd of endangering whalers’ lives during operations in the Antarctic Ocean.

