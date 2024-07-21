Israel’s latest airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 15 including children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 15 people including women and children overnight in Gaza. That’s according to hospital officials and a body count by an Associated Press journalist on Sunday. The latest strikes occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to leave Monday for the United States. He is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress to make his case for the nine-month war against Hamas while cease-fire negotiations continue. Meanwhile, the already precarious humanitarian conditions inside besieged Gaza have worsened with the discovery of the polio virus.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.