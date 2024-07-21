Michael King and two relievers toss 2-hitter as Padres edge the Guardians 2-1

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael King did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, Kyle Higashioka had a two-run double and the San Diego Padres beat the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Sunday.

King’s bid for the second no-hitter in franchise history ended when Angel Martínez led off the seventh with a bloop single to center. The right-hander was acquired from the Yankees in the blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

“I felt like I made a good pitch, but soft contact found the hole,” King said, shrugging. “I know we can compete with the best teams like Cleveland. And at home, they’re incredible, but I thought we handled their lineup pretty well.”

Jeremiah Estrada followed King, while Robert Suarez recorded the final four outs for his 23rd save and completed the two-hitter. The Padres won two of three over the Guardians, who have the best home record in the majors at 31-13.

King (8-6) worked seven innings, giving up one run and two hits with six strikeouts and one walk. In six career games against Cleveland, he has a 0.51 ERA over 17 2/3 innings.

“Maybe I’m being greedy, but I think he got a little unlucky with the bloop single,” said Higashioka, who also was in the Soto trade. “He was super sharp and easily could have gone seven scoreless. It’s always nice to catch him because I know how good he is.”

Dylan Cease, Estrada and Yuki Matsui threw a combined one-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win, limiting Cleveland to two baserunners. The Guardians went 3 for 55 in the two-game span, dropping their first series since April 13-14 against the Yankees.

“Man, Michael was good today,” San Diego manager Mike Shildt said. “Our starting pitching the whole series was outstanding.”

Martínez scored on Josh Naylor’s grounder in the seventh to pull Cleveland within one. José Ramírez singled earlier in the inning for the Guardians’ other hit.

“I don’t think we’re going through a funk,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “We had two very good pitchers shut us down the last two days.”

The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Higashioka’s double that scored Jackson Merrill and Ha-Seong Kim. Guardians starter Ben Lively (8-6) went 5 1/3 innings and lost for the first time in six home decisions this season.

Currently injured starter Joe Musgrove tossed the only no-hitter in Padres history on April 9, 2021, at Texas, a 3-0 victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Left-hander Matthew Boyd (Tommy John surgery) went four innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts for Double-A Akron in his second rehab appearance Sunday. The 33-year-old starter remains on track for a mid-August return to the majors.

UP NEXT

Padres: Right-hander Randy Vásquez (2-5, 4.57 ERA) will pitch Tuesday when San Diego begins a three-game series in Washington. The Nationals have not announced a starter.

Guardians: Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 5.02 ERA) takes on Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.41 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series Monday at Progressive Field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb