Miss Kansas called out her abuser in public. Her campaign against domestic violence is going viral

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A newly posted video of Miss Kansas calling out her domestic violence abuser on stage is whipping up a maelstrom of support on social media. Alexis Smith was crowned Miss Kansas on June 8, but posted the video of her on-stage comments just this past week on the platform now known as X. It has been viewed more than 60,000 times. In the clip, Smith says her abuser is there in the audience that night but she wasn’t going to let that stop her from speaking out against unhealthy and abusive relationships. Smith just recently started her reign as Miss Kansas and began raising concerns about domestic abuse in interviews.

