Pig transplant research yields a surprise: Bacon safe for some people allergic to red meat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Some people develop a weird allergy to red meat after being bitten by a lone star tick yet find they can still eat pork from a surprising source – certain pigs originally bred for human organ transplants. So-called GalSafe pigs lack a sugar that would trigger immediate rejection of transplanted organs from ordinary pigs. That sugar is the same culprit that causes the meat allergy. Revivicor Inc. isn’t a food company but still owns that herd and shares a small supply of meat, for free, with allergy patients who apply for it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.