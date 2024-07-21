Police: 3 killed, 6 wounded in ‘exchange of gunfire’ during gathering in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three men were killed and six other people wounded in an early morning shootout during a gathering in west Philadelphia. Police said more than 100 people were present in the Carroll Park neighborhood when gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said their preliminary information indicated “an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties.” Police said a 33-year-old man who died at the scene appeared to have been targeted, and two other men aged 23 and 29 were pronounced dead at a hospital. A 26-year-old woman and five men ranging in age between 27 and 30 were listed in stable condition. No arrests were immediately reported.

