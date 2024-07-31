Palm Springs encourages community input as the city updates zoning code

Palm Springs is updating its zoning code for the first time since 1988, and the city is looking for community input.

Zoning codes determine land use, more specifically, which activities and buildings are allowed in separately zoned areas. This would include residential, commercial or industrial uses and managing development cohesively.

The Palm Springs Zoning Code aims for a suitable land arrangement to advance the city's vision and project goals.

Palm Springs wants the public to share their thoughts on the Zoning Code. You can visit this link and take the survey. After submitting your input, you may be eligible for a $25 Amazon gift card.

For more information, visit Zone Palm Springs by clicking here.