Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss at least next 2 weeks because of a right foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.

The injury was diagnosed following Wednesday’s practice. Doctors expect that the fifth-year quarterback will be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert will spend two weeks in a walking boot followed by what the Chargers termed “a graduated return to play protocol.”

It is the first significant injury during Jim Harbaugh’s first training camp as Chargers coach. Harbaugh has made it a priority to slowly ramp up the intensity of practices in order to prevent soft tissue injuries.

However, it is another in a series of injuries for Herbert. In the past two seasons, Herbert has had bruised ribs, a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder and two broken fingers, including one on his throwing hand that caused him to miss the final four games last season.

Herbert had received plenty of praise from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman during offseason workouts and training camp for his quickness in picking up the offense.

Easton Stick, who started four games last season, will get most of the snaps with the first team. Los Angeles also has Max Duggan and undrafted rookie Casey Bauman on the roster.

