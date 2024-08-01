Italy confirms construction delays in Albania will push back opening of migrant processing centers

ROME (AP) — Italian officials have confirmed that Italy’s controversial new migrant processing centers in Albania won’t be operational for several more weeks because of construction delays. Cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano cited the hot weather, which has forced work pauses during the hottest times of the day at the Gjader site, as contributing to the overall delay in the opening of the centers. They were supposed to have opened Thursday. Premier Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama inked the controversial agreement last year. Under the deal, some adult male migrants rescued at sea while trying to reach Italy would be taken instead to Albania while their asylum claims are processed.

