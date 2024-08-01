Several concerned residents fill Riverside County Animal Services Commissioner meeting
Several community members are at The Riverside County Department of Animal Services Commission meeting.
The public is expressing their concerns with the budget, animal euthanizing and raising several questions with how The Coachella Valley Animal Campus operations are run.
News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is at the meeting, she'll have more details starting live at Noon on News Channel 3.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services Commission meeting is happening now.— Shay Lawson KESQ (@ShayKESQ) August 1, 2024
The meeting is packed with community members who are already vocalizing their concerns.
