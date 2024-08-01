Skip to Content
Local News

Several concerned residents fill Riverside County Animal Services Commissioner meeting

KESQ
By
Published 10:39 AM

Several community members are at The Riverside County Department of Animal Services Commission meeting.

The public is expressing their concerns with the budget, animal euthanizing and raising several questions with how The Coachella Valley Animal Campus operations are run.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is at the meeting, she'll have more details starting live at Noon on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content