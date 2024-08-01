UK prime minister and police hold crisis meeting over unrest as stabbing attack suspect due in court

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer has summoned British police chiefs for a crisis meeting over violent unrest that followed a stabbing attack that left three young girls dead. A 17-year-old suspect is due in court Thursday to face three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder. The attack on children at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance class has been used by far-right activists to stoke anger at immigrants and Muslims. That’s despite the fact that the suspect is not an immigrant, and his religion has not been disclosed. Far-right demonstrators clashed with police outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday and caused a melee near the prime minister’s office in London the next day.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.