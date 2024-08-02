About half of US state AGs went on France trip sponsored by group with lobbyist and corporate funds

About half the U.S. state attorneys general have traveled to France for an event cosponsored by a group largely funded by companies. The trip to Normandy in late July and early August could be a chance for the top state law government lawyers to interact with representatives of companies that they sometimes seek to regulate. AGs often work together on issues and regularly convene through multiple organizations. Some focus on policy and others on politics. The forums include multiple trips each year, with destinations that have included Maui, Mexico and Morocco.

