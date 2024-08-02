At least 4 dead in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Russia’s Ural Mountains

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say at least four people have died and dozens are feared buried under rubble after an apartment block in Russia’s Ural Mountains collapsed following a gas explosion. Photos published by Russian agencies Friday showed a large part of the five-story prefab building, in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil, leveled to the ground. Hundreds of emergency workers combed the debris, according to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, and managed to free 15 people, including seven children, and a cat. Law enforcement launched a criminal probe into suspected health and safety failures in Thursday’s collapse.

