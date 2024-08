Desert Hot Springs invites the public to join the LifeStream blood drive at the DHS Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blood donations can save up to three lives, LifeStream shared.

To participate, book an appointment at https://www.lstream.org/cityofdhs/ or walk in during the event. Every donor will be entered into the Cruisin' Into Summer Giveaway.