Flavor Flav helps Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley who said she struggles to pay the rent

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Vanderbilt’s discus thrower and Olympian Veronica Fraley lamented on social media she needed help with rent. Rapper Flavor Flav and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian decided to help. Soon after Fraley posted on the social media platform, X, that she was in need of financial assistance, Flav, founding member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy and the big fan of USA Water Polo, responded that he has her covered. Then Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, wrote he has her covered as well. He posted a picture of paying $7,760 and wrote, ”’Murica.” Fraley won the NCAA discus title this season and has set the school record.

