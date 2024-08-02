Skip to Content
Giants left-hander Blake Snell has no-hitter through 8 innings against the Reds

By
Published 7:23 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell has not allowed a hit through eight innings Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 Reds and walked three as the Giants built a 3-0 lead through eight innings at Great American Ball Park. The 31-year-old Snell has thrown 108 pitches, 73 for strikes.

Casey Schmitt and Tyler Fitzgerald homered, and Fitzgerald had an RBI double for the Giants in a game that was delayed an hour by threatening weather.

Snell came into the game 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA. He threw six perfect innings on July 14 before the Twins’ Manuel Margot singled leading off seventh inning.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Associated Press

