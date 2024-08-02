Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Paul Beckett, assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

