Skip to Content
News

Vehicle collides with power box causing power outage in Indio affecting 1016 customers

IID
By
today at 10:15 PM
Published 9:34 PM

Around 9:15 P.M. tonight, Cal Fire responded to a vehicle that had crashed into an electrical box in the area of Dr Carreon and Avenue 48 in Indio.

This caused an IID power outage, affecting 1016 IID customers.

According to Cal Fire, one patient was evaluated but refused further medical treatment.

As of 10:10 P.M., IID has successfully restored power to 986 customers, and is still working to restore power to the remaining 30 customers.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alyson Booth

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content