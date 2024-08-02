Vehicle collides with power box causing power outage in Indio affecting 1016 customers

Around 9:15 P.M. tonight, Cal Fire responded to a vehicle that had crashed into an electrical box in the area of Dr Carreon and Avenue 48 in Indio.

This caused an IID power outage, affecting 1016 IID customers.

According to Cal Fire, one patient was evaluated but refused further medical treatment.

As of 10:10 P.M., IID has successfully restored power to 986 customers, and is still working to restore power to the remaining 30 customers.

