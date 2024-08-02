Jury reaches split verdict in baby abandonment case

Associated Press

A jury reached a split verdict Friday in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods.

Jurors found 27-year-old Alexandra Eckersley guilty of reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, but not guilty of assault charges.

Eckersley had testified during her trial last month that she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought the child had died after she gave birth on Christmas night in 2022. A psychologist testified that Eckersley was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health and developmental issues.

Eckersley is the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.