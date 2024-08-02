North Dakota voters will decide whether to abolish property taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide in November whether to eliminate property taxes. The change would be a first for a state and a major move. Officials estimate it would require more than $1 billion every year in replacement revenue from the state. Former Republican state Rep. Rick Becker is leading the measure drive. He said it would provide property tax relief and help people who often don’t understand the system. The top budget writer in the state House says the measure would bring huge funding questions for lawmakers. Property taxes are the base funding for numerous local government services, including jails, teacher salaries, and cities’ sewers, water and roads.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.