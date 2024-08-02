North Korean leader accuses South Korea of a smear campaign over floods and hints at rejecting aid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused South Korean media of tarnishing the North’s image. Kim alleged they exaggerated death tolls from recent floods that hit the country’s northwest region and hinted that he would refuse Seoul’s offer for aid. North Korean state media said he made the comments Friday during a visit to an air force helicopter unit where he praised the troops for helping rescue flood victims. Kim denied South Korean media reports that speculated that more than 1,500 North Koreans would have died from the floods. He described the reports as a “vicious smear campaign” by the South.

