Simone Biles says she loves her ‘black job,’ an apparent clapback at Donald Trump

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has entered the fray of the U.S. presidential race with a social media post that appears to clap back at Donald Trump’s comment about “Black jobs.” Responding to a photo of her posted on X on Friday, Biles writes, “I love my black job.” The Republican Trump has been criticized for arguing during his June debate with Democratic President Joe Biden that migrants are taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs” from Americans. Trump’s remark angered critics, who called it a racist and insulting attempt to expand his appeal beyond his white conservative base. Trump’s campaign hasn’t returned a message seeking comment on what Biles posted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.