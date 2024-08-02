Trump and Vance return to Georgia days after a Harris event in the same arena
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia to campaign in a state that both Democrats and Republicans see as up for grabs yet again. Trump’s event alongside his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris rallied thousands in the same basketball arena at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Both parties are focusing on Georgia, a Sun Belt battleground that just two weeks ago, Democrats had signaled they would sideline. That’s before President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.