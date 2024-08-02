Turkey blocks access to Instagram. Reports say it’s a response to removal of posts on Hamas chief

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s communications authority has blocked access to the social media platform, Instagram. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority, which regulates the internet, did not provide a reason for the move on Friday. Media reports suggest that the action was taken in response to Instagram’s removal of posts from Turkey that expressed condolences for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. It came days after a top presidential aide criticized the Meta-owned platform for preventing users in Turkey from posting messages of condolences. Turkey has a track record of censoring social media and websites.

