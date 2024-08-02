UK police brace for more far-right protests as government warns of tough response
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Several suspects arrested in violent protests that erupted after the fatal stabbing of three children in northwest England are due in court as officials brace for more clashes over the weekend. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the unrest and blamed it on “far-right hatred.” Starmer has vowed to end the mayhem and says police across the U.K. will be given more resources to stop “a breakdown in law and order on our streets.” Demonstrations over the coming days are being promoted online in Sunderland, Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool, Manchester and other places using phrases including “enough is enough,” “save our kids” and “stop the boats.”