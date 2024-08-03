22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany’s Nuerburgring auto racing track

BERLIN (AP) — Twenty-two people have been injured during an explosion in the padlock area of Germany’s famous auto racing circuit Nuerburgring. German police said Saturday that they believe the accident was caused by a compressed air canister. German news agency dpa reported that one person was injured severely, three seriously and the others slightly. Several people were taken to nearby hospitals by helicopter. Nuerburgring organizers said in a statement that the accident took place during a test and set-up run in the run-up to the NLS4 race behind a pit in the paddock area. On Saturday morning, criminal police were on the scene to investigate what caused the alleged explosion of the compressed air canister.

