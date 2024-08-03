British police braced for more far-right violence over the weekend after another night of disorder

LONDON (AP) — Police across the U.K. are bracing for more violence following another night of rioting by far-right protesters that saw four officers hospitalized after a tense stand-off outside a mosque in northeast England. In the city of Sunderland, protesters Friday evening tossed beer barrels, fire extinguishers and rocks at police officers. A car was set ablaze, and a police station was attacked. The protests over the past few days have ostensibly erupted after a 17-year-old was arrested over Monday’s stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and several wounded. False rumors spread online about the young man’s identity. Demonstrations are expected over the weekend, including in Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.