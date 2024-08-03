Gambia may have upheld its ban on female cutting, but the fight goes on away from parliament

SOMA, Gambia (AP) — Gambia has been rocked in recent months by a heated debate on female genital cutting, a centuries-old practice rooted in concepts about sexual purity and control of women. The coastal West African nation came close to reversing its existing ban on the practice in July. That triggered deep anxiety among women’s rights activists across the world. The global attention has been focused on the legislative battle, which eventually ended with Gambian lawmakers upholding the ban. Rights groups declared victory, but the battle is still happening away from the parliament’s chambers. Female genital mutilation is still prevalent in rural areas, where it is a highly sensitive topic.

