Jordan’s royal court announces the birth of Princess Iman, King Abdullah’s first grandchild
Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s royal court says Princess Rajwa gave birth baby girl, the first grandchild of King Abdullah II of Jordan. It said the baby girl was named Iman. The birth of Princess Iman Saturday comes about a year after Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa’s extravagant wedding that drew a star-studded guest list including Britain’s Prince William and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden. According to Jordanian law, only males can inherit the Hashemite throne. Hussein was named crown prince in 2004. Rajwa was born in Riyadh and hails from a prominent and wealthy Saudi Arabian family