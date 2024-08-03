Russia reports Ukrainian drone barrage on its regions. Kyiv says it hit an airfield

Russian officials say Ukrainian forces overnight targeted multiple Russian regions with a massive drone barrage. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems “intercepted and destroyed” a total of 75 drones over a number of regions that lie on the border with Ukraine or not far from it, and the Ryazan region deeper inside Russia. Ukraine’s General Staff on Saturday said its forces struck an airfield in Morozovsk, hitting ammunition depots with guided air bombs, as well as fuel depots in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions. In the Oryol region, two drones crashed into a residential high-rise building, causing a brief fire, the local governor said.

