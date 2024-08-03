Terence Crawford becomes 4-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terence Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision on Saturday night to become a four-division champion.

Crawford won the WBA super welterweight title in his first fight at 154 pounds, taking it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) had not fought since he stopped Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become the undisputed welterweight champion. He has also won titles at super lightweight and lightweight.

___

