Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say the toll of damage from recent flooding in the state exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help. Vermont residents dealt with heavy flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure earlier this week and came on the heels of wider flooding in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Friday the state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance in several counties. Vermont officials say a very early assessment found damage to public infrastructure exceeding $6 million, well above the threshold for a federal disaster declaration.

