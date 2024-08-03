What’s the deal with the Olympics? Your burning questions are answered

PARIS (AP) — The Olympics have their own language, traditions and rules. And they are ever-evolving. It can be a lot to take in. The Associated Press is answering some of the most asked questions about the Paris Games. What’s in the box that athletes get with their medals? An official poster, meaning they can skip the gift shop. And if you wanted to know why the PARIS Olympics are in so many different cities, it’s a combination of factors including space and appropriate facilities. It’s also not uncommon among Olympics.

