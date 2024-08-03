Younger adults are going public with their digestive problems. Experts say it’s mostly a good thing

More people are talking about digestive problems online and experts say that’s mostly a good thing. It’s not clear whether there actually is an uptick in the number of people having digestive issues or if the online conversation is leading to more appointments and diagnoses, according to doctors. But it’s clear that more people are seeking medical help for their issues, and their patients are getting younger. Experts said it’s fine to share experiences online, but people should be careful when looking at brand-sponsored influencer content and skeptical of online medical advice. When in doubt, seek professional help.

