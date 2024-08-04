Australia lifts terrorism threat level from ‘possible’ to ‘probable,’ but says no specific threat

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has elevated the nation’s terrorism threat alert level from “possible” to “probable,” citing concerns about increasing radicalization among young people and community tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Monday is the first time the threat level has been elevated to the midpoint of the five-tier National Terrorism Threat Advisory System since November 2022. The level had been at “probable” the past eight years. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese adds that while government officials think the current climate makes terrorism an increased danger, they don’t know of any specific threats. Albanese says the government acted on the advice of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s main domestic spy agency known.

