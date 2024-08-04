Children at risk of dying in famine-hit Darfur as medical supplies are blocked, an aid group says

CAIRO (AP) — An international aid group says it was forced to ration malnutrition treatment for children in a famine-hit area in Sudan’s Darfur region because of a blockade imposed by a notorious paramilitary group on the area. Doctors Without Borders says the Rapid Support Forces have blocked three trucks carrying lifesaving medical supplies, including therapeutic food, for al-Fasher city and the nearby Zamzam camp where famine was confirmed last week. The RSF besieged al-Fasher as part of its war against the Sudanese military. Sudan plunged into chaos when tensions between the military and the RSF developed into open fighting in April last year. International experts have confirmed that starvation at Zamzam camp has grown into full-fledged famine.

