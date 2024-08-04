Takeaways: A Project 2025 author makes plans, rallies loyalists as Trump aims for 2nd term
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Vought, a key architect of the controversial Project 2025, speaks as a general marshaling troops to tame a “woke and weaponized” federal government. Political opposition is “enemy fire that’s coming over the target,” he said recently. If former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November, Vought, his former White House budget chief, may get the opportunity to go on the offensive as a high-ranking member of the administration.