49ers QB Brock Purdy shows benefits of healthy offseason early in training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy stayed on the field after a recent practice for some extra work, making throws on the run in hopes of improving his accuracy and timing in that aspect of his game.

The task may have seemed a bit mundane on the surface but points to a reason why the San Francisco 49ers believe that Purdy can build off his spectacular second season in the NFL thanks to having a healthy offseason when he didn’t need to limit his throws from his surgically repaired right elbow.

“It’s completely different,” quarterbacks coach Brian Griese said Monday about this training camp for Purdy. “Last year I was just hoping that he was going to be healthy and we were taking whatever reps we could get. We were on a pitch count. So we’re every single period we had a certain number of throws, including warmups. It’s so nice this year to not be dealing with that. Second, that if we need to push it a little bit in a practice to work on something or to take five extra reps after a period, during a special teams period, we can do that. Post-practice he can get out there and throw on the move. It’s completely different.”

Purdy is taking full advantage of his full health as he has been able to participate in every practice this summer after taking regular days off a year ago and had time in the offseason to work on some smaller aspects of his job when he didn’t need to go through rehabilitation.

He bulked up a bit in hopes of having a stronger base in the pocket and spent more times on his mechanics, using 3D motion capture technology with his private coach to get more velocity on his throws.

The improved arm strength has been evident in training camp where Purdy has done a good job hitting on more deep throws and throws outside the numbers.

With those throws, have come a few more interceptions than usual in practice — including seven in a two-day period last week. Purdy said he never likes throwing interceptions, even in practice, but sometimes tries to make throws there that he wouldn’t try in the season.

“Now’s the time to be trying out some stuff in terms of throwing some windows and some tight coverages and whatnot,” he said. “But you know, I still have to grow. I still have to be better and I’m hard on myself with it. But now’s the time to do it.”

Purdy’s second NFL season exceeded all expectations as he set a franchise record for yards passing (4,280), became the first Niners QB in more than two decades to throw at least 30 TD passes (31), and led the league in both passer rating (113) and yards per attempt (9.6).

He finished fourth in MVP voting and led three go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter and overtime of the Super Bowl that the 49ers eventually lost to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

But there’s one play that still haunted him in the offseason. It came late in regulation against the Chiefs, when his third down throw to Jauan Jennings against a blitz was tipped at the line when he had Brandon Aiyuk open on the play. That forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal and gave Kansas City time to drive for the tying score before winning in OT.

“It’s those plays and those moments that’s situational football,” he said. “That’s where I can grow. So that’s what I mean by like, there’s certain plays like that where I’m like, ‘dang.’”

One other area of growth Purdy is seeking is in becoming a more vocal leader. After stepping into a veteran lineup as a seventh-round rookie in 2022 and just trying to get healthy last season, Purdy is now established as a proven star.

That has helped him develop from a player sometimes timid to call teammates out to one taking charge of the huddle in a development Griese has been pushing for all offseason.

“Brock’s a reserved guy, which I think the team appreciates about him. But then there’s also times where you need to push the issue a little bit,” Griese said. “You need to be accountable to yourself, but also hold others accountable during the course of an individual period, a practice, a game, a low point in the season where you lose back-to-back games. That’s a skill that you need as a leader of a team. For a young quarterback, sometimes that’s difficult. Now, Brock in his third year has not only the experience, but also, the positivity and the results to warrant that a little bit more. Guys look to him. He has been a leader, despite the fact that he is not always the most vocal.”

