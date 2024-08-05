A rebuilt bronze Jackie Robinson statue will be unveiled 6 months after the original was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Little League players and former Major League Baseball All-Stars are ready to welcome home a rebuilt bronze statue of Jackie Robinson. The original sculpture of the baseball icon resting a bat on his shoulder was cut off at its ankles by thieves in January, leaving only Robinson’s cleats behind at McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas. The identical statue is returning to the park where about 600 children play in the urban youth baseball league called League 42. It’s named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the league’s racial barrier in 1947. The community will be joined Monday by representatives of Major League Baseball and former major league players.

